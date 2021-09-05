No. 16 LSU inconsistent in 38-27 upset loss to UCLA

PASADENA, Ca. (WAFB) - The No. 16 ranked LSU Tigers were inconsistent on both sides of the ball in their 38-27 upset loss to UCLA.

The Tigers (0-1) struggled offensively on the ground managing only 48 yards total rushing. Tyrion Davis-Price led the way with just 30 yards on the ground.

Defensively, LSU gave up big plays throughout the game setting up scoring drives for the Bruins. UCLA (2-0) rushed for 216 yards, led by Zach Charbonnet who finished with 117 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.

Through the air Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 260 yards and three scores. The Bruins totaled 476 yards of offense.

Max Johnson was inconsistent for the Tigers through the air, completing 26-of-46 passes for 330 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. LSU finished with 378 yards total.

The Tigers got on the board first on a three yard touchdown reception by Kayshon Boutte to make it 7-0. Boutte finished with 148 yards receiving on 9 receptions and three touchdowns.

The lead for the Tigers would be short lived as Thompson-Robinson connected with Greg Dulcich for 75 yards to make it 7-7.

After a quick three and out by the Tigers offense, UCLA found pay dirt again on a 12 yard touchdown run by Charbonnet to make it 14-7.

The Tigers would punt again on the ensuing drive, but Elias Ricks would come up with a huge interception that would lead to a 26-yard field goal by Cade York to make it 14-10 at the half. Coach Orgeron’s record when trailing at half time was 2-11.

The Tigers received the ball at the half, but would turn it over after 7 plays as Johnson threw an interception to Caleb Johnson leading to a Thompson-Robinson to Chase Corta 14-yard score to make it 21-10.

LSU would answer on the ensuing drive as Johnson connected with Boutte for his second touchdown of the game to make it 21-17 this time from 44-yards out.

UCLA would extend their lead on a 43-yard field goal to make it 24-17, LSU would then answer with a field goal of their own, from 33-yards from York to make it 24-20.

The Bruins would answer with a Brittani Brown 1-yard touchdown run to make it 31-20. UCLA would force another three and out, and would extend their lead to 38-20 on a 45 yard touchdown reception from Kyle Phillips.

LSU would find the end zone on a 45 yard reception from Boutte to make it 38-27.

LSU is scheduled to host McNeese St. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

