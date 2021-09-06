Advertisement

Gov. Edwards will provide another update Tuesday on Ida recovery efforts

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is continuing to hold news conferences to update the public about the state’s latest recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.

His next media briefing will be Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 3 p.m.

He will speak from the Louisiana State Police Training Academy in Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alexandria Police Department needs help identifying an elderly female who arrived at a...
UPDATE: Elderly female identified by family
State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter has ordered the immediate closure of the seven nursing...
State Health Officer orders immediate closure of nursing homes that evacuated to Independence facility
Buses for Hurricane Ida evacuees in Alexandria, La.
Rapides coroner: Investigating death at Alexandria Mega-Shelter
A local teen and football player, diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy, got a big surprise for...
Local teen, football player awaiting heart transplant gets birthday surprise
A group of members from Magnolia Community Services having fun at a Menard game.
Local school helps 120 evacuees with disabilities from New Orleans

Latest News

Bryant Bell talks week one and upcoming match-up.
Pineville Presser Week One
Tommy Moore talks week one and upcoming matchup.
Northwood Presser
Brian Williams talks week one and future match-ups.
Montgomery Presser
Justin Charles Menard Head Coach Presser
Menard Presser
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast