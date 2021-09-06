Advertisement

Grant Parish man arrested for parking lot shooting

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Colfax man in connection with a shooting incident...
The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Colfax man in connection with a shooting incident in a Verda parking lot over the weekend.(GPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERDA, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Colfax man in connection with a shooting in a Verda parking lot over the weekend.

GPSO responded to a report of someone shooting at a vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies learned the person that shot the vehicle was confronted by the vehicle’s owner, which led to a dispute. During the struggle, the suspect fired the gun, hitting the vehicle’s owner in the leg.

Joshua Fletcher, 40, of 211 J. N Fletcher Road in Colfax, was arrested on three charges, including illegal use of a weapon, damage to property and possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcoholic beverage.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alexandria Police Department needs help identifying an elderly female who arrived at a...
UPDATE: Elderly female identified by family
State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter has ordered the immediate closure of the seven nursing...
State Health Officer orders immediate closure of nursing homes that evacuated to Independence facility
Buses for Hurricane Ida evacuees in Alexandria, La.
Rapides coroner: Investigating death at Alexandria Mega-Shelter
A local teen and football player, diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy, got a big surprise for...
Local teen, football player awaiting heart transplant gets birthday surprise
A group of members from Magnolia Community Services having fun at a Menard game.
Local school helps 120 evacuees with disabilities from New Orleans

Latest News

9/6/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
9/6/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Breaking down LC Football
Week 1 high school highlights
State Fire Marshal’s assessment of homes underway following Hurricane Ida