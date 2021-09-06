Grant Parish man arrested for parking lot shooting

VERDA, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Colfax man in connection with a shooting in a Verda parking lot over the weekend.

GPSO responded to a report of someone shooting at a vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies learned the person that shot the vehicle was confronted by the vehicle’s owner, which led to a dispute. During the struggle, the suspect fired the gun, hitting the vehicle’s owner in the leg.

Joshua Fletcher, 40, of 211 J. N Fletcher Road in Colfax, was arrested on three charges, including illegal use of a weapon, damage to property and possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcoholic beverage.

