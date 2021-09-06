Advertisement

Insurance cancellations, non-renewals suspended in Ida-affected parishes

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Insurance cancellations and non-renewals are suspended for any reason in the parishes affected by Hurricane Ida, according to state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.

The suspensions went into effect at the same time as Gov. John Bel Edwards’ emergency order and will continue while those parishes remain under emergency, Donelson said Sunday in Jefferson Parish.

The suspensions are part of Emergency Rule 47, which can be read HERE.

Donelon is also asking insurance companies to grant short-term additional living expenses in parishes in which mandatory evacuation orders weren’t ordered.

Donelon said short-term living expenses usually require mandatory evacuation orders, but he’s asking them to waive that requirement.

So far, three insurance companies have waived that requirement - Allstate, USAA, and PURE Insurance Company.

Donelon said his office is meeting with State Farm in the morning.

Donelon also urged residents to quickly file an insurance claim.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buses for Hurricane Ida evacuees in Alexandria, La.
Rapides coroner: Investigating death at Alexandria Mega-Shelter
The Alexandria Police Department needs help identifying an elderly female who arrived at a...
UPDATE: Elderly female identified my family
State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter has ordered the immediate closure of the seven nursing...
State Health Officer orders immediate closure of nursing homes that evacuated to Independence facility
A local teen and football player, diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy, got a big surprise for...
Local teen, football player awaiting heart transplant gets birthday surprise
Nursing home resident Wade H. was rescued from a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish after Hurricane...
Nursing home resident, rescued from Tangipahoa warehouse, shares story at Alexandria Mega Shelter

Latest News

The Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday (Sept. 5) reported the 13th death officially...
Elderly New Orleans man is 13th life claimed by Ida, state health department says
Gov. Edwards speaks from St. James Parish after visiting St. James and Assumption parishes...
Gov. Edwards speaks from St. James Parish - clipped version
State Fire Marshal’s assessment of homes underway following Hurricane Ida
5th quarter highlight
5th quarter highlight