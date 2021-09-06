LC Women’s Soccer continues to make history

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Women’s Soccer team is having the best start to a season in school history as the team continues to break record after record.

After going winless in 2020, Louisiana College has started the 2021 season with three straight wins which breaks the record for most wins in a row.

The Lady Wildcats also made history in their game against Mississippi University for Women when they won 10-1.

The team announced on Twitter that they broke the school record for most goals scored in a game, most hat tricks in a game with two, most individual points in a game with eight and most goals scored by a single player with four.

Today we made history and broke lots of record. All the glory to God 🙌🏼

• Most wins in a row

• Most goals scored in a single game

• Most hat-trick in a single game (x2)

• Most goals scored by a single player (x4)

• Most individual points in a game (8pts) pic.twitter.com/W5YlLHimON — Louisiana College Women's Soccer (@LC_WSOC) September 6, 2021

Louisiana College will look to build on this already historic season when they host Central Baptist College Saturday, September 11. The match begins at 3 p.m. at Wildcat Field.

