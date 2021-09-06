Advertisement

LC Women’s Soccer continues to make history

2021 LC Women's Soccer Team
2021 LC Women's Soccer Team(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Women’s Soccer team is having the best start to a season in school history as the team continues to break record after record.

After going winless in 2020, Louisiana College has started the 2021 season with three straight wins which breaks the record for most wins in a row.

The Lady Wildcats also made history in their game against Mississippi University for Women when they won 10-1.

The team announced on Twitter that they broke the school record for most goals scored in a game, most hat tricks in a game with two, most individual points in a game with eight and most goals scored by a single player with four.

Louisiana College will look to build on this already historic season when they host Central Baptist College Saturday, September 11. The match begins at 3 p.m. at Wildcat Field.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alexandria Police Department needs help identifying an elderly female who arrived at a...
UPDATE: Elderly female identified by family
State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter has ordered the immediate closure of the seven nursing...
State Health Officer orders immediate closure of nursing homes that evacuated to Independence facility
Buses for Hurricane Ida evacuees in Alexandria, La.
Rapides coroner: Investigating death at Alexandria Mega-Shelter
A local teen and football player, diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy, got a big surprise for...
Local teen, football player awaiting heart transplant gets birthday surprise
A group of members from Magnolia Community Services having fun at a Menard game.
Local school helps 120 evacuees with disabilities from New Orleans

Latest News

Photo of Fr. MF Adrian Amoros Navarro from Saturday's match against Blue Mountain
LC’s Amoros Navarro Earns RRAC Offensive Player of the Week Honor
Pineville helmet
Pineville, Menard to play each other for first time since 1995
(Source: KEYC)
Cenla high school coaches discuss week one of the season and upcoming matchups
Bryant Bell talks week one and upcoming match-up.
Pineville Presser Week One