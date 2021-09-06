Advertisement

LC’s Amoros Navarro Earns RRAC Offensive Player of the Week Honor

Photo of Fr. MF Adrian Amoros Navarro from Saturday's match against Blue Mountain
Photo of Fr. MF Adrian Amoros Navarro from Saturday's match against Blue Mountain(Blue Mountain College Athletics)
By Richard Thiberville
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (LC) - For the second straight week, a Louisiana College men’s soccer player took home a weekly conference honor as Adrian Amoros Navarro was named the Red River Athletic Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.

Amoros Navarro, a freshman midfielder from Alicante, Valencia, Spain, scored the equalizing goal in the 63rd minute to level the match against the Toppers at 1-1. And then, with the clock ticking down to the end of regulation, he sent in the pass to Taylor Walker that Walker buried for the game-winning goal with less than 30 seconds left in the contest.

The goal was Amoros Navarro’s first of the season while his assist on the game-winner was his second assist on the year. The award is Amoros Navarro’s first weekly conference honor and follows after João Pedro Giraldez Franco took the conference’s first offensive player of the week award of the season last week.

Amoros Navarro and the rest of the Wildcats (3-0) look to keep the winning ways going on Saturday as LC comes home for the first time this season with a match against Central Baptist. Kickoff against the Mustangs (0-4) is set for 5:30 P.M., or approximately 20 minutes following the end of the women’s match, at Wildcat Field.

