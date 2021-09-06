Pineville, Menard to play each other for first time since 1995

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - One Week 2 matchup in the high school football season features Pineville going against Menard. This game is bringing back a popular in-parish rivalry from the 1970s and 1980s.

The Eagles will travel across the Red River to play the Rebels on Friday, September 10 for the first time since 1995. Menard has not won in this matchup since 1982.

Both schools will be looking to bounce back after Week 1 losses. Pineville lost a close game to Sulphur 21-13. Menard lost on the road 35-10 to St. Frederick’s.

Both head coaches are also hoping to begin their young coaching careers on the right foot. Coach Bryant Bell is in his first year as Pineville’s head coach and is searching for his first win with the program.

“As a Pineville program, we will take the moral victory from Sulphur in that we played with great effort and discipline,” said Bell. “I know it’s going to take another step forward this week to be successful against a difficult well-coached Menard team.”

On the other sideline, Menard’s coach Justin Charles is hoping for a strong second year with the Eagles after finishing 3-4 in 2020.

“Pineville is going to present problems with us upfront, so we’re going to have to give them different looks as much as we can,” said Charles. “We have to stay sound and disciplined on the defensive side of the ball.”

Menard versus Pineville is one of the games that fans can vote on for the Week 2 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week.

The winner will be announced Thursday, September 9.

