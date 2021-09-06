Advertisement

USPS services to resume in 700, 701, 703, and 704 ZIP Codes

The suspension on the areas was due to Hurricane Ida, according to the USPS.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana District of the United States Postal Service announced Monday that most mail delivery and retail operations in the 700, 701, 703, and 704 3-Digit ZIP Code areas will resume Tuesday.

The USPS said starting Tuesday, September 7, almost all post offices beginning with ZIP Codes 700, 701, 703, and 704 will resume retail services and delivery, where it is safe to do so, with the exception of a few Post Offices.

These offices will either provide service via an alternate location or customers will be served by a USPS mobile retail unit at the site of their regular Post Office (where indicated), according to the USPS.

Customers will be able to conduct postal retail transactions, fill out change of address and hold mail forms, and pick up their P.O. Box mail with proper identification, according to the USPS.

The Post Offices listed below will have an alternate Post Office location.

Post Offices and LocationZIP Codes ImpactedAlternate Post Office LocationHours
Boutte Post Office
13322 Highway 90 Boutte, LA, 70039		70039Luling Post Office
1363 Paul Maillard Rd. Luling, LA, 70070		M-F – 8AM - 4:30PM
SAT/SUN - Closed
Dulac Post Office
7661 Grand Caillou Rd. Dulac, LA, 70353		70353Bourg Post Office
3806 Country Dr. Bourg, LA, 70343		M-F - 8:30AM - 4PM
SAT - 9:00AM - 12PM
SUN - Closed
Tangipahoa Post Office
70136 E. Railroad Ave. Tangipahoa, LA, 70465		70465Kentwood Post Office
601 Avenue E Kentwood, LA, 70444		M-F - 8AM - 4:30PM
SAT- 10AM - 12PM
SUN - Closed
Madisonville Post Office
100 Covington St. Madisonville, LA, 70447		70447Mandeville Post Office
1 Saint Ann Dr. Mandeville, LA, 70471		M-F - 8AM - 7PM
SAT - 9AM - 1PM
SUN - Closed
Grand Isle Post Office
3393 Highway 1 Grand Isle, LA, 70358		70358Schriever Post Office
201 Old Highway 659 Schriever, LA, 70395		M-F - 8AM - 12PM
1PM - 4PM
SAT - 9AM - 12PM
Barataria Post Office
4164 Privateer Blvd. Barataria, LA, 70036		70036Lafitte Post Office
2630 Jean Lafitte Blvd. Lafitte, LA, 70067		M-F - 8AM - 12PM
1PM - 4PM
SAT - 8AM – 10AM

The Post Offices listed below will have a USPS Mobile Retail Unit on-site providing service six days a week (Mon.-Sat.) at the hours shown.

Post OfficeZIP Code ImpactedPost Office Address and Mobile Retail Unit LocationHours
Cutoff Post Office7034516130 W. Main St. Cutoff, LA, 7034510 AM - 2 PM
Golden Meadow Post Office70357300 S Alex Plaisance Blvd., Golden Meadow, LA 7035710 AM – 2 PM
LaPlace Post Office70068190 Belle Terre Blvd. LaPlace, LA 7006810 AM - 4 PM
Larose Post Office70373123 W. 17th St. Larose, LA, 7037310 AM - 2 PM
Lockport Post Office70374706 Crescent Ave. Lockport, LA, 7037410 AM - 2 PM
St. Rose Post Office7708711724 River Rd. St. Rose, LA, 7008710 AM - 2 PM
Montegut Post Office703771225 Highway 55 Montegut, LA, 7037710 AM - 2 PM
Raceland Post Office70394109 Raceland St. Raceland, LA, 7039410 AM - 2 PM

The USPS says updates will be provided as soon as they are available, and the customers can check HERE for further information.

