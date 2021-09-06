Advertisement

Vote for your Week 2 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

(Credit: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s time to vote for your Week 2 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week. Below is a list of some of our local games you can select.

Schools can only be selected once to host Game of the Week during the season as an attempt to spread our coverage to each high school in our viewing area. Thank you and don’t forget to vote.

Week 2 Game of the Week
St. Thomas More @ ASH
Menard @ Pineville
Washington @ Bolton
Vidalia @ Jena
The Game of the Week will be announced each Thursday before the game.

