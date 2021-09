ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - During Week One of the high school football season, five plays stood out and our viewers selected the top play.

Our viewers selected, Joe Boe Bordelon’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Minor as the top play of the week.

ASH would go on to win 65-8 against Ferriday.

