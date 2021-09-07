ASH preparing to play St. Thomas More and the nation’s top quarterback

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Senior High Trojans take on St. Thomas More Friday evening.

St. Thomas More has Howard Walker, the number quarterback in the nation according to 247sports.com.

Walker is a five-star athlete and Thomas Bachman, ASH’s head coach, spoke about Walker during a press conference.

“He’s fun to watch on film until you realize you’re preparing to play him,” Bachman said. “The quarterback is phenomenal... every bit of hype he gets, he’s deserving of.”

