Block Bears relying on underclassmen to step up

JONESVILLE, La. (KALB) - In a year where the Block Bears were hoping to lean on their senior class, it’ll be the underclassmen that will have to step up and make big plays for the team.

Head coach Benny Vault said heading into the season, he thought that this would be the year that the team would turn the corner as 13 seniors were returning to the team.

However, before the first game of the season, Block was down to just five seniors. Coach Vault said they lost the eight other seniors due to their academic grades during virtual learning.

Block is now down to 23 players on the roster which has opened the door for the underclassmen to get more playing time.

“I told them before the game that they were freshmen yesterday, but today they are juniors and seniors,” said coach Vault. “We don’t have time to be young. I told them that they will make some mistakes, but to brush it off and go on to the next play.”

Coach Vault said playing the underclassmen now will pay off for years to come.

The young Block team is going for their first win of the season Friday, September 10 at Lakeside.

To watch the full conference, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.