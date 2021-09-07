Advertisement

Cenla Shrine Circus coming to Rapides Parish September 11 & 12

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Cenla Shrine Circus is coming to the Rapides Parish Coliseum on September 11 & 12, 2021.

Tickets can be purchased at the coliseum or at any Mac’s Fresh Market grocery store (at the cash register)! Adult (13+) tickets are $15/each. 12 & under free with an adult.

The exact times are Saturday, September 11 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday, September 12 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

