Death penalty trial for Matthew Sonnier delayed due to Hurricane Ida’s impact

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The death penalty trial for Matthew Sonnier, 33 of Pineville, which was set to start in the 9th Judicial District Court in Rapides Parish next week, has been continued due to Hurricane Ida’s impact.

The decision was made by the Third Circuit Court of Appeal on Friday based off a writ filed by attorneys with the Baton Rouge Capital Conflict Office.

Considering defense counsel’s inability to adequately prepare for Defendant’s capital murder trial due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida, we find the trial court abused its discretion in denying Defendant’s motion to continue. Accordingly, we grant Defendant’s writ application, reverse the trial court’s denial of Defendant’s motion to continue, and remand the case for further proceedings with this court’s ruling.”

The Third Circuit stopped short, however, of granting a stay in the case.

Sonnier is charged with three counts of first degree murder for the Oct. 18, 2017 deaths of Jeremy Norris, 28, Kendrick Horn, 33, and Latish White, 42. He also faces two counts of obstruction of justice from a separate indictment related to the case. If convicted on the murder charges, he faces the death penalty.

White’s body was found on Melrose Street in Pineville. She had been stabbed multiple times and thrown out from a car. The bodies of Norris and Horn were found several hours later wrapped in a pool liner burning in ditch on Old Boyce Road, just outside of Alexandria.

Sonnier’s sister, Ebony Sonnier, is also charged in the case.

Meanwhile, a second writ filed by the defense looking to stop the trial due to COVID-19 was outright denied by the Third Circuit.

There’s no word yet on when the trial for Sonnier will now take place.

Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell issued this statement about the Third Circuit’s decision.

“While the ruling of the higher court must be respected and followed, the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office strongly agrees with Judge (Chris) Hazel that the trial needs to proceed so that justice for the victims’ families can be obtained. The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office remains committed to securing a new trial date as soon as possible, as the defense has had four years to prepare for trial.”

The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant District Attorneys Hugo Holland and Lea Hall. The case is assigned to Judge Chris Hazel.

