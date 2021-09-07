Drone photos show fishing camps on the West Bank of Plaquemines Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Christian Amedee spent weeks last year fortifying his island home on the Wilkinson Canal in Plaquemines Parish.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, friends sent him pictures, which seemed to show the camp had survived.

A closer inspection reveals more damage.

“Pictures looked a little better than it was,” Amedee said after inspecting the camp, which has stood since Hurricane Betsy in 1965. “The whole building has moved.”

Storm knocked the camp from its base. It now balances precariously on its pilings.

Amedee boarded up the camp and will ask an engineer to determine whether it is salvageable.

“It’s time, maybe, for the new and improved version of it.”

Camp owners estimated six of the roughly 20 camps here were either heavily damaged or destroyed in the storm.

Camps along the Wilkinson Canal in Plaquemines Parish following Hurricane Ida

