Hurricane Ida survivors may be eligible for generator and chainsaw reimbursement

BATON ROUGE, La. (FEMA) - Louisiana survivors who purchased or rented a generator and/or chainsaw as a result of Hurricane Ida may be eligible for FEMA reimbursement.

FEMA cannot reimburse equipment paid for by another source, such as homeowner’s, flood or other types of insurance. Duplicate payments or reimbursements for assistance provided by insurance or any other source are prohibited by law.

Survivors interested in generator and/or chainsaw reimbursement from FEMA must first apply for assistance. They may do so by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). Multilingual operators are available. Lines are open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT, seven days a week. Those who use 711 or Video Relay Service may call 800-621-3362.

Applicants who purchase or rent a generator and/or chainsaw between Aug. 26, 2021 and Sept. 25, 2021, may be eligible to receive financial assistance for reimbursement if:

The applicant meets the general eligibility requirements for FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program.

The home is the applicant’s primary residence and is located in a parish designated for the Individuals and Households Program. The parishes are: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.

The generator was purchased or rented due to a disruption in electrical utility service caused by Hurricane Ida.

Proof-of-purchase or rental receipts for the items are submitted by the applicant.

Price Limits

FEMA may reimburse applicants up to $800 for generators and up to $250 for chainsaws.

Generator Safety

Survivors should never use a generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area. Keep these devices outdoors, away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.

For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

