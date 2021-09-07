Advertisement

New farmers market open every Wednesday in ‘Good People Kitchen’ parking lot

The Versailles Farmers Market is open Wednesdays from 3 until 6 p.m.
The Versailles Farmers Market will have a variety of local produce.
The Versailles Farmers Market will have a variety of local produce.(WRDW)
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Shopping for fresh produce just got a little easier, now that a new farmers market is setting up shop every Wednesday in the ‘Good People Kitchen’ parking lot on Versailles Boulevard.

The Versailles Farmers Market is open Wednesdays from 3 until 6 p.m.. Local vendors will be available to talk to consumers, and offer everything from fresh bread to local produce, beef and even herbal remedies.

Tyler Crochet, who runs the Pineville Farm Stand and ‘Truly Cajun Market Food Truck,’ said the added location should give consumers another option, especially for those who live in the residential neighborhoods around ‘Good People Kitchen.’

There is also a bus stop in front of Wal-Mart on Coliseum Boulevard people can use to get to the farmers market if they don’t have transportation.

Crochet said the goal is to connect local farmers to consumers, and help impact our local economy.

“When you spend your dollars here, they’re all staying here. They’re not going to large, large farms or large, large companies, they’re staying here for local kids, local schools, local taxes. And so the farmers market, it’s not just about community and health and wellness, it’s also about local economy, and that’s something that we’re huge about promoting.”

Tyler Crochet, who runs the Pineville Farm Stand and 'Truly Cajun Market Food Truck'

The Versailles Farmers Market is working on accepting SNAP and EBT cards.

The Alexandria Farmers Market meets on Jackson Street across from the Methodist Church every Tuesday from 3 until 6 p.m.

