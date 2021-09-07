New medical director named for ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Leesville

The following was provided to us by the ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Leesville:

LEESVILLE, La. - Dr. Thomas LaBorde has been named medical director of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Leesville. In this role, he will lead the hospital’s interdisciplinary team in providing specialized rehabilitative services to patients living with disabling injuries or illnesses, including strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, COVID-19, and other debilitating conditions.

Board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, LaBorde earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette, La. He earned a medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Baylor College of Medicine affiliated hospitals in Houston.

LaBorde is specially trained in neuromusculoskeletal disorders, pain management, pain medicine, electrodiagnostic medicine, and electromyography. He has served on hospital staffs of numerous medical facilities throughout Louisiana since 1977 and has held academic appointments at Baylor College of Medicine, Louisiana State University, and University of Southwestern Louisiana.

LaBorde is a fellow of both the American College of Pain Medicine and the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. He also is a member of the Louisiana State Medical Society and Louisiana Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Society and participates in other professional and community organizations.

