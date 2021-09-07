Advertisement

Peabody Warhorses conditioning for shortened week

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Peabody Warhorses are ready to bounce back in week two to avoid starting the season 0-2.

The Warhorses saw their comeback attempt fall short in their first game losing to Caldwell Parish 55-30.

Head coach Marvin Hall said the team had limited practices leading up to the game against Caldwell after being in quarantine for two weeks. As a result, Coach Hall said a lot of their players cramped up during the game.

The Warhorses are now focused on conditioning for their upcoming game as they have a shortened week taking on Natchitoches Central on Thursday, September 9.

“Nat Central is fundamental across the board as they are good on offense, defense and special teams too,” said coach Hall. “We have our work cut out for us, so we just have to be the best Peabody we can be Thursday night.”

Peabody travels to Natchitoches to take on the Chiefs. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. from Turpin Stadium.

