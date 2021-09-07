Advertisement

Secretary of State Ardoin calls on governor to reschedule fall 2021 elections

Kyle Ardoin
Kyle Ardoin(Credit: WAFB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin met with Governor John Bel Edwards on Tuesday, September 7 and requested that the Governor reschedule the October 9 election for November 13 and the November 13 election for December 11.

“With a number of deadlines forthcoming, such as voter registration deadlines, and early voting set to commence in less than three weeks, I am calling on Governor Edwards to approve rescheduling the October 9 and November 13 elections,” Secretary Ardoin said. “A number of issues stemming from Hurricane Ida’s devastation, including questions about nursing home operations, postal service delivery, extensive power outages, polling location damages, and election commissioners and staff members still displaced, would make holding the election on its original dates virtually impossible without impairing the integrity of the election.”

A number of local election officials and civic groups have expressed support for rescheduling the October 9 and November 13 elections.

Copyright 2021 Louisiana Secretary of State. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
State Police investigating APD officer-involved shooting
The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Colfax man in connection with a shooting incident...
Grant Parish man arrested for parking lot shooting
The Alexandria Police Department needs help identifying an elderly female who arrived at a...
UPDATE: Elderly female identified by family
Buses for Hurricane Ida evacuees in Alexandria, La.
Rapides coroner: Investigating death at Alexandria Mega-Shelter
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

It’s Statewide Voter Registration Week, Prep for Oct. 9 election
It's Statewide Voter Registration Week
No Louisiana emergency virus plan expected for fall election
RAW: Gov. John Bel Edwards Welcome Address - Part 1
Gov. Edwards praises U.S. Senate’s passage of $1T infrastructure bill