State Police investigating APD officer-involved shooting

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have confirmed to News Channel 5 that they are investigating a shooting on Wise and Long Pine Streets in Alexandria that involved an Alexandria Police Department officer that happened Monday night around 11 p.m.

According to Louisiana State Police, the person who was shot was in critical condition when they were transported to the hospital.

News Channel 5 sent an email and called Jim Smilie, the special projects coordinator for the City of Alexandria who answers public information requests, but we have not received a response about the shooting.

Details are limited at this time, but we are told by Louisiana State Police that they are planning to send a full release Tuesday afternoon.

