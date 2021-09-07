Advertisement

Updates from Rapides Parish School Board September meeting

By KALB Digital Team and Jojuana Phillips
Published: Sep. 7, 2021
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board is holding its monthly boarding meeting this evening.

There are two COVID-related agenda items on the agenda. One of those being discussed is the current policy on who is quarantined when a student tests positive.

The other is a motion to prohibit a COVID vaccine mandate for Rapides Parish students and employees.

They’re also discussing adding air conditioning to all 2012 and newer school board-owned buses, that’s a total of 79 buses - with the cost for each bus being approximately $11,000.

Keep up with updates from KALB’s Jojuana Phillips below:

