1 killed in crash involving ATRANS vehicle in Alexandria

One person was killed in a crash involving an ATRANS vehicle.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A person waiting for a City of Alexandria transit van was hit and killed Wednesday morning during a crash.

The City of Alexandria said that around 11 a.m., a car hit the ATRANS van from behind on Hwy 1 near Ulster Drive. That resulted in the death of the person waiting to get on the ATRANS van. Another person waiting for the van, the driver of the car and five other passengers on the van were also injured.

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said that APD is investigating the crash.

