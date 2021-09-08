Alexandria Mall offers Kids Business Blast Off

Advertisement

By Alexandria Mall
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
The following press release was sent from the Alexandria Mall:

Alexandria Mall is offering kids ages 6 - 15 the opportunity sell their home based and crafted products in a retail setting for free during Alexandria Mall’s Kids Business Blast Off event, October 9, 11 am – 3 pm. Registration for booth space is now being accepted thru September 27, 2021. Limited spaces are available.

During the in-mall Business Blast Off event kids can sell their products or services to customers and keep all the earnings. Products from past events ranged from potted plants, painted canvasses, slime making, handcrafted jewelry, soaps, and many other unique offerings. All of the kids businesses goods and service are provided by youth ages six to fifteen.

To learn more about the Kids Business Blast Off! program, please visit www.alexandriamall.com/events

All kids 12 or under need a parent or guardian to submit their entry.

