CLTCC partners with Natchitoches Parish School Board on degree program

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - The Natchitoches Parish School Board has signed an agreement to enter into a partnership with Central Louisiana Technical Community College offering secondary students the opportunity to graduate from high school with an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business Office Administration in addition to their high school diploma.

“Together, the Natchitoches Parish School Board and CLTCC have been offering dual enrollment opportunities to secondary students for some time, but this is the first opportunity for students to earn an Associate Degree while they are still in high school,” said CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle.

“One of CLTCC’s top priorities is workforce development,” said CLTCC Natchitoches Campus Dean Laurie Morrow. “By taking advantage of this dual enrollment opportunity, Natchitoches Parish school students now have the ability to graduate high school not only with a high school diploma, but also with an Associate Degree in Business Office Administration. This puts these students at a competitive advantage if they choose to go directly into the workforce. And it gives them a significant head start if they choose to pursue a four-year degree.”

For information about enrollment visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278- 9855.

