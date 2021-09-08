Advertisement

CLTCC partners with Natchitoches Parish School Board on degree program

Standing (l-r): Laurie Morrow, CLTCC Natchitoches Campus Dean, Bobby Benjamin Principal NPTCC,...
Standing (l-r): Laurie Morrow, CLTCC Natchitoches Campus Dean, Bobby Benjamin Principal NPTCC, NPSB members: Reba Phelps, Steven Harris, Rhonda Guidroz, Felecia Pinkney, NPSB Director of Operations. Seated: Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle, Chancellor, Dr. Grant Eloi, NPSB Superintendent.(CLTCC)
By CLTCC
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - The Natchitoches Parish School Board has signed an agreement to enter into a partnership with Central Louisiana Technical Community College offering secondary students the opportunity to graduate from high school with an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business Office Administration in addition to their high school diploma.

“Together, the Natchitoches Parish School Board and CLTCC have been offering dual enrollment opportunities to secondary students for some time, but this is the first opportunity for students to earn an Associate Degree while they are still in high school,” said CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle.

“One of CLTCC’s top priorities is workforce development,” said CLTCC Natchitoches Campus Dean Laurie Morrow. “By taking advantage of this dual enrollment opportunity, Natchitoches Parish school students now have the ability to graduate high school not only with a high school diploma, but also with an Associate Degree in Business Office Administration. This puts these students at a competitive advantage if they choose to go directly into the workforce. And it gives them a significant head start if they choose to pursue a four-year degree.”

For information about enrollment visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278- 9855.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 CLTCC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
State Police investigating APD officer-involved shooting
The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Colfax man in connection with a shooting incident...
Grant Parish man arrested for parking lot shooting
GREAT HEALTH DIVIDE: COVID-19 pandemic, school-based health clinics needed now more than ever
Matthew Sonnier
Death penalty trial for Matthew Sonnier delayed due to Hurricane Ida’s impact
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

PLEDGE KIDS: KOLTON AND EVAN
PLEDGE KIDS: KOLTON AND EVAN 9821
Lunch Kid: Taylor
LUNCH KID: TAYLOR 9821
9/8/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
9/8/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
The Alexandria City Council continues to request Mayor Jeff Hall's policies as it relates to...
Deafening Silence: Alexandria’s administration remains quiet on crime reporting policy