Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve can of man found shot at rental housing units

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help in solving a case from 2019.

On Dec. 4, 2019, at about 10:45 p.m., Derrick Coty, Sr., 24, was found shot inside the doorway of the rental housing units at Harmony Village on Sunset Drive.

“At the time that the body was found, he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds,” said Lt. Lane Windham with the Alexandria Police Department.

Police said it’s an area they’re familiar with.

“The Sunset apartments are part of the housing complex that is here in Alexandria,” said Lt. Windham. “And, it has been several shots fired reported over there in the last few months. We’ve made several arrests in that area trying to curtail that.”

Police began their investigation.

“We canvased the area and talked to all the inhabitants around the other apartments,” said Lt. Windham. “No one seemed to have seen anything. No one seemed to really hear anything.”

Lt. Windham said it’s also not unusual for people to witness a crime, but not come forward.

“That is very regular,” said Lt. Windham. “Sometimes people will call in and tell what they saw. But, a lot of people will see something but don’t want to get involved.”

Nearly two years later, they’re still looking to bring closure to Coty’s family.

If you have any information that could help Alexandria police solve the case of the deadly shooting of Derrick Coty, Sr., you can contact them at 318-449-5099 or Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, and your tip that leads to an arrest or indictment could lead to a reward of up to $2,500.

