D.A.R.E. returns to Avoyelles Parish

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (APSO) - The Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program has returned to Avoyelles Parish Schools.

According to Sheriff David Dauzat, the program had been shut down by the previous administration in May 2019. In late July 2021, the APSO Certified D.A.R.E. Officer, Deputy Tyra Mayeux, received the necessary annual training for the program to return.

D.A.R.E. is a police officer-led series of classroom lessons that teaches school aged children how to resist peer pressure and live productive drug and violence-free lives.

This year, 5th graders in Avoyelles Parish will be given the skills needed to avoid the involvement in drugs, gangs and violence.

