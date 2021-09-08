Advertisement

Deafening Silence: Alexandria’s administration remains quiet on crime reporting policy

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At the recent Alexandria City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 7, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall was asked to give his written policies as it relates to reporting crime and topics of interest to the public.

This agenda item was brought up after District 4 Councilwoman Catherine Davidson asked about the mayor’s policies for reporting crime, reporting information to the media and providing requested information to the council. The council wanted to be able to have a physical copy of the policies and then discuss them with the administration.

However, when Davidson asked Mayor Hall at the recent meeting about her request, there was silence. After several seconds of not getting an answer, Councilwoman Davidson requested that the same agenda item be brought up at the next meeting until she gets an answer.

She said she wants more transparency from the administration, so she can tell her constituents what’s going on in the city.

“We are entitled to know,” said Davidson. “How do we explain to our constituents what’s going on? There is no transparency at all, and I just want it to be clear: the silence is deafening.”

It is because of some of these policies that the Alexandria Police Department rarely provides information directly to KALB now unlike in the past. KALB now has to go through the City of Alexandria to receive information and not the police department.

The council will once again request this information for the next meeting scheduled for September 21.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
State Police investigating APD officer-involved shooting
The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Colfax man in connection with a shooting incident...
Grant Parish man arrested for parking lot shooting
The Alexandria Police Department needs help identifying an elderly female who arrived at a...
UPDATE: Elderly female identified by family
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Buses for Hurricane Ida evacuees in Alexandria, La.
Rapides coroner: Investigating death at Alexandria Mega-Shelter

Latest News

Recap: RPSB September board meeting, recent COVID cases released
Recap: RPSB September board meeting, recent COVID cases released
Alexandria’s administration remains silent on crime reporting policy
GREAT HEALTH DIVIDE: COVID-19 pandemic, school-based health clinics needed now more than ever