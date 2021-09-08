Advertisement

LDWF agents investigating fatal boating incident in Catahoula Parish

Boating Accident
Boating Accident(AP Images)
By LDWF
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Catahoula Parish, La. (LDWF) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Catahoula Parish on Sept. 5.

The body of Kevin E. Evans, 54, of Lafayette, was turned over to the Catahoula Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

Agents were notified around 6:39 p.m. on Sept. 5 about a single vessel incident in Bayou Louis. According to witnesses, Evans was skiing behind a vessel when he fell into the water. As he attempted to get into the back of the vessel he was struck by the prop in the leg causing a severe laceration.

The occupants of the vessel got Evans into their vessel and called for help. Evans was pronounced dead on the bank shortly after the incident.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. Evans was wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the incident.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LDWF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
State Police investigating APD officer-involved shooting
The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Colfax man in connection with a shooting incident...
Grant Parish man arrested for parking lot shooting
GREAT HEALTH DIVIDE: COVID-19 pandemic, school-based health clinics needed now more than ever
Matthew Sonnier
Death penalty trial for Matthew Sonnier delayed due to Hurricane Ida’s impact
The Alexandria City Council continues to request Mayor Jeff Hall's policies as it relates to...
Deafening Silence: Alexandria’s administration remains quiet on crime reporting policy

Latest News

Standing (l-r): Laurie Morrow, CLTCC Natchitoches Campus Dean, Bobby Benjamin Principal NPTCC,...
CLTCC partners with Natchitoches Parish School Board on degree program
PLEDGE KIDS: KOLTON AND EVAN
PLEDGE KIDS: KOLTON AND EVAN 9821
Lunch Kid: Taylor
LUNCH KID: TAYLOR 9821
9/8/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
9/8/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast