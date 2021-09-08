LSU gymnastics releases 2022 schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2022 LSU gymnastic schedule was released on Wednesday, September 8.

It's finally time to announce our 2022 schedule, which features six meets inside the PMAC!



The 2022 schedule will feature six meets inside Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

“This is a really exciting schedule and especially intriguing home schedule from start to finish,” Clark said. “After only getting a couple thousand last year in the PMAC last year I know our fans are chomping at the bit to get back in and pack the place out. The environment in our home arena is unmatched, and I know our team is excited to see it at capacity again.”

The Tigers will open the season at home against West Virginia on Jan. 7.

One of the most anticipated meets of the season will come on March 11 when Utah travels to Baton Rouge. The 2022 meet is part of a home and home agreement with the Tigers traveling to Salt Lake City in 2023.

