Advertisement

Recap: RPSB September board meeting, recent COVID cases released

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Discussions on COVID-19 in schools continued at the September Rapides Parish School Board meeting.

The latest update on Rapides Parish Schools shows that from August 27 to September 2, 133 students were reported positive for COVID-19 and 16 instructional and support staff members. The full update can be viewed here.

There were two agenda items regarding COVID-19 discussed. The first was a motion to hear and discuss the current policy on who is quarantined when a student is determined to be ill from COVID or variant viruses, a motion by District A board member Wilton Barrios. The motion was stemmed from multiple board members receiving concerns and complaints about the current quarantine policy seeming to be inconsistent with some students being quarantined for longer or shorter periods than others. Superintendent Jeff Powell said the RPSB is following CDC guidelines for quarantining in schools, but Barrios brought up the inconsistencies that have been brought to the attention of board members. He also said there were complaints of some students being quarantined multiple times, saying the current policy seems to be keeping students out of school more than they should be.

A substitute motion was made by Barrios regarding the current COVID-19 quarantine policy and was approved by the board with a six to three vote. The substitute motion asks the superintendent to develop a policy on sending students home and develop a policy on the consistency of COVID quarantine by the September committee meeting.

Another agenda item by Barrios was a motion to prohibit forced COVID-19 vaccinations in Rapides Parish School employees and students. The motion was discussed among board members with Barrios and District I board member Sandra Franklin both saying that getting the vaccination should not be forced. The motion passed with a six to three vote among board members, with Linda Burgess, Steve Berry and Willard McCall voting “no”.

You can view the full September 7 RPSB meeting agenda by clicking here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
State Police investigating APD officer-involved shooting
The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Colfax man in connection with a shooting incident...
Grant Parish man arrested for parking lot shooting
The Alexandria Police Department needs help identifying an elderly female who arrived at a...
UPDATE: Elderly female identified by family
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Buses for Hurricane Ida evacuees in Alexandria, La.
Rapides coroner: Investigating death at Alexandria Mega-Shelter

Latest News

Alexandria’s administration remains silent on crime reporting policy
GREAT HEALTH DIVIDE: COVID-19 pandemic, school-based health clinics needed now more than ever
COVID-19 pandemic, school-based health clinics needed now more than ever
Red and blue lights
State Police investigating APD officer-involved shooting