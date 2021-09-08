RPSO: 2 arrested after 45-minute police chase in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two men have been arrested after engaging in an extended police chase through Alexandria on Tuesday, September 7, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO said around 7 p.m. that day, they witnessed a car running a stop sign at Green Street and Duhon Lane in Alexandria. The vehicle refused to stop and started the chase, which went from Duhon Street to South MacArthur Drive, to the Lower Third area and back to I-49 south, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph and lasting over 45 minutes.

RPSO said during the chase they witnessed what appeared to be narcotics being thrown from the car. The suspect car also struck RPSO’s vehicle and ran several other vehicles off the roadway. After traveling south on I-49 to the LA 112 exit and crossing over to the northbound lane of I-49, the suspect car lost control and came to a stop in a ditch. RPSO said the two men, identified as 23-year-old Timothy Morris of Pineville and 21-year-old Quintin Mitchell of Alexandria, were arrested. RPSO said they searched the car and located marijuana along with a firearm.

Bond for Morris was set at $186,000 and Mitchell’s bond was set at $51,000. They were charged with the following:

Timothy Morris:

Running a stop sign

Flight from an officer

Reckless operation of a vehicle

Three counts of aggravated criminal damage

Obstruction of justice

Six counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

La. Fugitive (Woodworth PD warrant)

Quintin Mitchell:

Flight from an officer

Obstruction of justice

Possession CDS I

The Alexandria Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Lecompte Police Department, Woodworth Police Department and U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force assisted RPSO with the chase.

