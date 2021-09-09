Advertisement

2 children found dead, mother injured in Phoenix home

Officers found two children dead in their Phoenix home. Also in the home was the children’s...
Officers found two children dead in their Phoenix home. Also in the home was the children’s mother, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition with obvious signs of trauma to her upper body.(Source: KNXV via CNN)
By KNXV Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KNXV) - Police say two children died and their mother was critically injured in an aggravated assault incident at a Phoenix home.

Police responded to an apartment complex around 6 p.m. Wednesday after getting a call from a man who said his two young children were dead in his home. Officers responded and found the children’s bodies.

Also in the home was the children’s mother, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition with obvious signs of trauma to her upper body.

“It’s heartbreaking to walk into that or to hear about these small children that are dead. Obviously, heartbreaking for the community,” said Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams.

Authorities say the cause and manner of the children’s deaths are not apparent because there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The children’s father, believed to be in a domestic relationship with their mother, has been detained and is cooperating. Authorities are not calling him a suspect at this time.

Officials say the power had been cut to the house before investigators arrived.

Copyright 2021 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
State Police investigating APD officer-involved shooting
One person was killed in a crash involving an ATRANS vehicle.
1 killed in crash involving ATRANS vehicle in Alexandria
Left to Right: Timothy Morris and Quintin Mitchell
RPSO: 2 arrested after 45-minute police chase in Alexandria
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Colfax man in connection with a shooting incident...
Grant Parish man arrested for parking lot shooting

Latest News

Thomas Moore wearing Northwood jersey, supporting his father and the Gators.
Northwood head coach gives back to St. Jude after hospital helps his son
Paying It Forward: Raising for St. Jude Children's Hospital
California lawmakers moved to make the state the first to outlaw “stealthing,” which is...
California moves to outlaw ‘stealthing,’ or removing condom during sex
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Ida deaths rise by 11 in New Orleans; Louisiana toll now 26