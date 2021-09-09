Advertisement

3 Northwood-Lena Lady Gators invited to 2021 LGR Fab 50 Camp

Northwood-Lena Girls Basketball team
Northwood-Lena Girls Basketball team(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENA, La. (KALB) - Three Northwood-Lena girls’ basketball players received the golden ticket to participate in the 2021 LGR Fab 50 camp in Bossier, La. on September 18.

Rihanna Battles, Na’kiyah Allen and Da’Zya Johnson were among those who were invited.

This camp is for some of the top players from across Louisiana. The camp gives girls the ability to be seen by Louisiana Girls Rankings as well as the opportunity to be coached by college coaches.

The participants will be able to show off their skills in front of coaches from NCAA Division 2, Division 3, NAIA and JUCO. The girls will be playing in five-on-five games.

The event will take place at Benton High School.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash involving an ATRANS vehicle.
1 killed in crash involving ATRANS vehicle in Alexandria
Left to Right: Timothy Morris and Quintin Mitchell
RPSO: 2 arrested after 45-minute police chase in Alexandria
Baton Rouge Zoo file photo of Burreaux the giraffe
Baton Rouge Zoo’s giraffe ‘Burreaux’ dies, officials say
Left to Right: Morgan Dewayne Lavalais, Jr. and Kendrick Phillip Cooke
Fentanyl arrests made after police chase in Alexandria
Derrick Coty
Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve case of man found shot at rental housing units

Latest News

As voted on by the fans, the week two Security Sporting Goods Game of the week will feature the...
Menard at Pineville voted week two Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week
COVID-19 is once again affecting high school football as two of our local schools announced...
Block, Oakdale games canceled due to COVID-19
Thomas Moore wearing Northwood jersey, supporting his father and the Gators.
Northwood head coach gives back to St. Jude after hospital helps his son
Paying It Forward: Raising for St. Jude Children's Hospital