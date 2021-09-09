3 Northwood-Lena Lady Gators invited to 2021 LGR Fab 50 Camp

LENA, La. (KALB) - Three Northwood-Lena girls’ basketball players received the golden ticket to participate in the 2021 LGR Fab 50 camp in Bossier, La. on September 18.

Rihanna Battles, Na’kiyah Allen and Da’Zya Johnson were among those who were invited.

This camp is for some of the top players from across Louisiana. The camp gives girls the ability to be seen by Louisiana Girls Rankings as well as the opportunity to be coached by college coaches.

The participants will be able to show off their skills in front of coaches from NCAA Division 2, Division 3, NAIA and JUCO. The girls will be playing in five-on-five games.

The event will take place at Benton High School.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.