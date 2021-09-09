Block, Oakdale games canceled due to COVID-19

Advertisement

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - COVID-19 is once again affecting high school football as two of our local schools announced that their Week 2 games have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Block had to forfeit their game against Lakeside due to COVID-19 issues within the Block program. Lakeside now earns the forfeit victory. Due to the cancelation and Block having to be in quarantine for two weeks, their Week 3 game scheduled for September 17 against Grant will also result in a forfeit.

Block will now drop to 0-3 on the season with back-to-back COVID-19 forfeits. Their next chance to take the field will be in Week 4 against Pine Prairie.

Oakdale also had their game against Ville Platte canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Ville Platte team. Oakdale picks up the automatic victory and moves to 1-1 on the season.

