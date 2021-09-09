Fentanyl arrests made after police chase in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Three fentanyl-related arrests were made in Alexandria following a police chase on September 7.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said that day they saw a vehicle committing a traffic violation on Rapides Avenue near MacArthur Drive and attempted a traffic stop. However, they said the vehicle fled instead, with the driver throwing items – later identified as several types of drugs – from the vehicle.

RPSO said the chase ended on Tennessee Avenue, where the driver – who RPSO identified as 56-year-old Morgan Dewayne Lavalais, Jr. of Pineville – ran into a house. After 45 minutes, RPSO said Lavalais, Jr. exited the home and was placed under arrest.

RPSO said two others were arrested at the home on Tennessee Avenue – 52-year-old Kendrick Phillip Cooke of Alexandria and Terrance King (no age or city of origin provided). After King was taken into custody, RPSO said he admitted to deputies he had consumed fentanyl and meth after Lavalais, Jr. ran into the house. Acadian Ambulance was called to the scene, and King was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

RPSO said Lavalais, Jr.’s house in Pineville was searched, and they recovered over an ounce of marijuana, 37 grams of fentanyl, ecstasy pills and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Lavalais, Jr. and Cooke were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on various charges:

Lavalais, Jr.:

Flight from an officer

Resisting an officer

Obstruction of justice

Possession with intent to distribute CDS I <28 grams

Possession CDS I <14 grams

Possession with intent to distribute CDS II

Possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl

Possession drug paraphernalia

Cooke:

Obstruction of justice simple assault / simple battery

Possession of Fentanyl

Possession drug paraphernalia

Lavalais, Jr. was released on a $43,600 bond. Cooke remains in jail at the time of this post on a $6,500 bond.

If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page.

