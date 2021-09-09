Advertisement

Florida’s GOP-backed ‘anti-riot’ law blocked by judge

The judge found the law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “vague and overbroad” and...
The judge found the law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “vague and overbroad” and amounted to an assault on First Amendment rights.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Florida’s new “anti-riot” law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as a way to quell violent protests is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.

The decision Thursday by U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee found the recently enacted law “vague and overbroad” and amounted to an assault on First Amendment rights of free speech and assembly as well as due process protections.

DeSantis can appeal the ruling.

The lawsuit was filed by the NAACP Florida State Conference, Dream Defenders, Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward and other groups who argued the law is intended to halt protests by Black people and other minorities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash involving an ATRANS vehicle.
1 killed in crash involving ATRANS vehicle in Alexandria
Left to Right: Timothy Morris and Quintin Mitchell
RPSO: 2 arrested after 45-minute police chase in Alexandria
Baton Rouge Zoo file photo of Burreaux the giraffe
Baton Rouge Zoo’s giraffe ‘Burreaux’ dies, officials say
Left to Right: Morgan Dewayne Lavalais, Jr. and Kendrick Phillip Cooke
Fentanyl arrests made after police chase in Alexandria
Derrick Coty
Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve case of man found shot at rental housing units

Latest News

The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they...
Keanu Reeves back as Neo in new ‘Matrix’ trailer
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced...
Biden unveils six-point COVID response plan
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden: Businesses need to make sure employees are vaccinated
Pineville Police Department was assisting with a narcotics investigation on Anthony Street when...
Pineville PD raids wrong house in narcotics investigation