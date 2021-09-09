Four touchdowns lead Grant’s Eli to Athlete of the Week

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - It’s a coach’s dream to have someone like Grant’s Eli Morrison, no matter where you put him, he’s guaranteed to make a play because it’s just in his game.

“Coach Barrett told me I was going to perform,” said Morrison. “You put me anywhere, I’m still going to play my game, not going to change it.”

Morrison usually is Grant’s starting wide receiver but injuries let Eli play between both receiver and running back. He racked up 198 total yards and four touchdowns in a 64 to 16 victory on Friday night.

This performance helped beat rival Montgomery for the first time since 2016. That’s why he’s our ACA Athlete of the Week.

