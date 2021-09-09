Advertisement

Four touchdowns lead Grant’s Eli to Athlete of the Week

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - It’s a coach’s dream to have someone like Grant’s Eli Morrison, no matter where you put him, he’s guaranteed to make a play because it’s just in his game.

“Coach Barrett told me I was going to perform,” said Morrison. “You put me anywhere, I’m still going to play my game, not going to change it.”

Morrison usually is Grant’s starting wide receiver but injuries let Eli play between both receiver and running back. He racked up 198 total yards and four touchdowns in a 64 to 16 victory on Friday night.

This performance helped beat rival Montgomery for the first time since 2016. That’s why he’s our ACA Athlete of the Week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash involving an ATRANS vehicle.
1 killed in crash involving ATRANS vehicle in Alexandria
Left to Right: Timothy Morris and Quintin Mitchell
RPSO: 2 arrested after 45-minute police chase in Alexandria
Baton Rouge Zoo file photo of Burreaux the giraffe
Baton Rouge Zoo’s giraffe ‘Burreaux’ dies, officials say
Left to Right: Morgan Dewayne Lavalais, Jr. and Kendrick Phillip Cooke
Fentanyl arrests made after police chase in Alexandria
Derrick Coty
Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve case of man found shot at rental housing units

Latest News

Eli Morrison - Athlete of the Week
Northwood-Lena Girls Basketball team
3 Northwood-Lena Lady Gators invited to 2021 LGR Fab 50 Camp
As voted on by the fans, the week two Security Sporting Goods Game of the week will feature the...
Menard at Pineville voted week two Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week
COVID-19 is once again affecting high school football as two of our local schools announced...
Block, Oakdale games canceled due to COVID-19