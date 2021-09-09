Grant Parish School Board holding bus driver certification class

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Bus drivers are in high need statewide and in many of our central parishes.

If you’re interested in becoming a driver in Grant Parish, you’ll have a chance this month. The Grant Parish School Board will be hosting a bus driver certification class at the bus shop in Dry Prong from September 20 through 23. It’s a 30-hour pre-certification course.

The class is normally offered about five times a year and is open to anyone from surrounding parishes, but for this upcoming class, anyone interested in working for the Grant Parish School Board can attend the class at no cost. The class will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Grant Parish is also offering a $500 recruitment stipend for newly certified drivers in the parish after they drive for 10 days during the current school year.

Anyone interested in registering for the class can contact Ty Melton at (318) 627-3274 or tmelton@gpsb.org

