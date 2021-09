BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana health officials report there were seven human cases of West Nile virus in the state the week that ended Friday, Sept. 4.

The cases were in Beauregard (1), DeSoto (1), East Baton Rouge (1), Livingston (1), Orleans (1), Ouachita (1), and St. Tammany (1) parishes.

