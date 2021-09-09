LSU doubles down on COVID-19 protocols

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is doubling down on its COVID-19 protocols for the semester, sending a strong warning to students who have not yet complied with what they’re asking for.

The university told students back at the beginning of August that they have the first 90 days of the semester to either get their first dose of a COVID shot or provide a monthly negative test. But apparently, there are enough students on campus who have not done either. Those students have until tomorrow, September 10, to either do what the school wants or face getting kicked out.

RELATED: LSU announces 12 preverification sites to speed up entry into Tiger Stadium

“If it was a private institution that would be different, but it’s a state school, therefore, they should be able to respect the rights of people that are granted to them by the state of Louisiana and the United States,” said John Thornton

As a first semester freshman at LSU who hasn’t been vaccinated or submitted to testing, Thornton is appalled by the school’s recent announcement.

“I think it’s a massive overstep of their authority, it’s not something they should be able to do and they really should get more repercussions for what they’re doing,” Thornton continued.

John isn’t alone.

“I just don’t think it’s fair,” said LSU student Sean Breen. “Like if you want to get the vaccine, get the vaccine. If you want to get tested, get tested. But it’s kind of like...”

“Like why give us two options in the beginning and then switch it up on us in a day, especially right before the first game,” said LSU student Lexi Posey, who finished Breen’s sentence.

However, freshmen Emma Duhe sees it a bit differently.

“I think it makes complete sense. I mean they’ve been really transparent about that guideline since the beginning. And it’s about as simple as it can get. If you don’t want to get vaccinated just get tested like...it’s as simple as that,” said Duhe.

But even some of those who have gotten their shot and support the school’s COVID protocols think removing the students from the school altogether is a step too far.

“Um kind of, it’s kind of drawing the line because you know things do happen. There was a hurricane, people are gone. And they do require specific, I’m not sure if you have to get tested here but it’s within a certain time frame and you know we have busy lives, I know I do,” said LSU student Tori Ingrassia.

Others struggled to answer at all, saying they see the logic coming from both sides.

“I can see why they’re moving forward towards; you know trying to take...they’re just trying to make everyone be safe. But I also see the side where it’s like I don’t feel like it’s right for you to force someone to take a shot or, you know, basically not attend school. So that’s where I’m like kind of in the middle with it,” said LSU student Jasmine Hincapie.

The university says students who are unenrolled after Friday will only have 50% of the tuition they paid returned to their wallets. And we are still waiting to hear an estimated number of just how many students this will affect.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.