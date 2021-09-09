Menard at Pineville voted week two Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, the week two Security Sporting Goods Game of the week will feature the Menard Eagles and the Pineville Rebels.

Both schools are coming into this game looking to bounce back after week one losses. Pineville fell short on the road to Sulphur losing 21-13. The Menard Eagles also lost on the road, losing to St. Frederick’s 35-10.

This game will bring back a popular Cenla rivalry from the 1970s and 1980s when both schools were in the same district.

The last time Menard and Pineville played against one another was 1995. Menard has not won in this rivalry game since 1982.

The Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week is announced every Thursday. Full highlights of the game can be seen on KALB’s 5th Quarter every Friday night during football season at 10 p.m.

