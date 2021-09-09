Advertisement

Northwood head coach gives back to St. Jude after hospital helps his son

By Corey Howard
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LENA, La. (KALB) - It is not unusual to see a young kid named Thomas Moore at Northwood’s football practice. Oftentimes, Thomas will be running around and helping out any way he can.

“He didn’t remember a whole lot about the first time I was a head coach at Leesville when we were going through all of this,” Coach Tommy Moore, Northwood’s head football coach and Thomas’ dad, said. “So, it’s fun to have him out here running around and interacting with the players.”

Thomas was born without his right eye. Instead, he had a cyst where his eye was supposed to be, and doctors thought it could be cancerous.

“So, it was an emotional time,” Coach Moore said. “When you go through that, you appreciate things a lot more.”

After making trips back and forth to St. Jude Children’s Hospital for at least 18 months, Thomas eventually came out as a survivor.

“They did a good job and good work,” Thomas said.

Coach Moore decided he and the Northwood Gators will pay it forward and raise money for St. Jude.

“We’ve sold t-shirts,” Coach Moore said. “It’s called Teaming Up with St. Jude.”

Coach Moore says they’ve sold more than 100 t-shirts so far, and his team will also wear a St. Jude decal on their helmets Friday night when they play Gueydan.

