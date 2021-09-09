Advertisement

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines don’t increase miscarriage risk, studies say

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – There’s now more evidence that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe to get during pregnancy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged pregnant women to get vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines.

According to two studies published this week, the two COVID-19 vaccines do not increase the risk of miscarriage for pregnant women.

A team at the CDC studied data of more than 2,000 pregnant women who got COVID shots. It found there was no higher risk among the vaccinated women than for pregnant women in general.

Secondly, researchers at HealthPartners Institute for Medical Education in Minnesota said they looked at different CDC data, covering 105,000 pregnancies from eight different health systems through June, and came to the same conclusion.

The findings were the same for both vaccines.

The studies appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine and the Journal of the American Medical Association.

