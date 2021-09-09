Pineville PD raids wrong house in narcotics investigation

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department ended up raiding the wrong home while assisting with a narcotics investigation on Anthony Street on Thursday, September 9.

A resident of the home, who identified herself to KALB as Dei’astriaa Jackson, said she and her family were detained by officers before they realized they were in the wrong house. Chief Don Weatherford said after they realized their mistake, they left and executed the warrant at the correct address. Jackson told us Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields has since reached out to her to try to resolve the issue.

A release by the chief issued after the event states:

“We strive to provide the best service possible to our community and regret this situation has occurred. The Pineville Police Department has initiated an investigation of the circumstances of this incident. We are thankful no one was physically harmed and understand the frustration of the individuals impacted. Going forward, we want to determine how and why this occurred and work toward seeing these actions are corrected immediately.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Jackson told us she has damage to her couch, door and mirror and has emotional trauma from the situation. She said she’s exploring her options about what she’ll do next.

