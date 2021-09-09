Preview: Grant Cougars to take on Mamou

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Cougars played in our “week one” game of the week and looked really impressive, putting 64 points on the scoreboard and holding the Montgomery Tigers to just 14.

This week the team will play Mamou in a Class 3A match-up.

During the 2020 season, Grant started the season 3-0, but fell off and finished the season 3-4. Recently, their head coach talked about the importance of keeping the momentum going:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.