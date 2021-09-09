Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and Paragon Casino Resort Support Avoyelles community

Marksville, La. (Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana) – The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana’s Tribal Council recently made two donations to Avoyelles Parish that will continue to benefit the local community. The first being Paragon Casino Resort’s contribution of $527,000 to the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury through their quarterly disbursement and the second is a donation of 200 backpacks to the Avoyelles Parish School Board.

“The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe is proud to continue to work with our Avoyelles Parish community through our mutually-beneficial partnership,” said Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite. “The Tribe is delighted to continue to improve the community and these donations to the Avoyelles Parish School Board and other local groups will certainly help better the lives of Tribal citizens and all members of the community.”

The Tribe was able to make the financial contribution to Avoyelles Parish due to the success of Paragon Casino Resort, which is owned by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe. Since Paragon Casino Resort opened its doors 26 years ago, the Tribe has been able to provide financial support to local entities through quarterly distributions. The Police Jury will disperse these funds to local law enforcement, the Avoyelles Parish School Board, and local municipalities.

“We are grateful for our relationship with the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe,” said Police Jury President Kirby Roy. “When the Tribe succeeds, we all succeed thanks to the impact that they have on the surrounding community. We look forward to this continued partnership and the shared benefit it brings.”

Marshall Ray Sampson, Sr. (R), Interim General Manger for Paragon Casino Resort and Tunica-Biloxi Vice-Chairman, delivers 200 backpacks to the Avoyelles Parish School Board Finance Director, Mary Bonnette, Maintenance Supervisor, Steve Marcotte, and Interim Superintendent, Thelma Prater. (Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana)

To support the community as the new school year begins, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe also donated 200 backpacks to the Avoyelles Parish Public School Board for local children in need. The backpacks will help to ensure that local students have what they need to succeed during this upcoming school year.

“Going back to school can be challenging for kids, especially when they do not have the supplies and resources that their classmates have,” said Thelma Pratter, Interim Avoyelles Parish School Board Superintendent. “We are so grateful for the Tribe for recognizing this and making an effort to set our local students up for success.”

For more information on Paragon Casino Resort, visit - https://www.paragoncasinoresort.com/. For more information on the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, visit - https://www.tunicabiloxi.org/.

