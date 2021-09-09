Woman injured after 70 shots fired at Caddo Heights home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is recovering after a cascade of bullets was fired into the home she was in.

Officers got the call just before 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 to the 5700 block of Sussex Avenue in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

Police say that in total, around 70 rifle bullets were fired at the home, striking an adult woman in the leg.

She was taken to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment and is expected to be okay.

Police have recovered shell casings from the scene. No word on suspects or any arrests at this time.

Just under an hour later, officers received another call regarding a shooting victim. However, this happened in the 700 block of Merrick Street. A man was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot in the arm. He then drove himself to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment. He is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

