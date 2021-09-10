Advertisement

Active shooter reported at Wright Patterson Air Force Base

Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active...
Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active shooter.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active shooter, WXIX reported.

The 88th Air Base Wing stationed at the base confirmed the lockdown Thursday night on Twitter.

The shooter was reported in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center building just before 9:30 p.m.

Security forces are sweeping the building and the base remains on lockdown.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash involving an ATRANS vehicle.
1 killed in crash involving ATRANS vehicle in Alexandria
Baton Rouge Zoo file photo of Burreaux the giraffe
Baton Rouge Zoo’s giraffe ‘Burreaux’ dies, officials say
Left to Right: Timothy Morris and Quintin Mitchell
RPSO: 2 arrested after 45-minute police chase in Alexandria
Left to Right: Morgan Dewayne Lavalais, Jr. and Kendrick Phillip Cooke
Fentanyl arrests made after police chase in Alexandria
Derrick Coty
Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve case of man found shot at rental housing units

Latest News

A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan
Halloween Peacock
‘Halloween Kills’ will play in theaters and stream on Peacock the same day
Juvenile with gunshot wound found dead in front of house in Natchitoches; suspect arrested
Hall of Fame Coach Kim Mulkey serving as a guest speaker for LSUA's Shrimp Jam fundraiser on...
Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey was a guest speaker at LSUA fundraiser