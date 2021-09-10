Alexandria man arrested in RADE investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested in an investigation that lead to the recovery of drugs, firearms and body armor.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said this summer their RADE unit was looking into complaints against 32-year-old Parnell Payne, Jr. selling narcotics in the city. RPSO said Payne Jr. had previous narcotics, weapons and theft convictions.

Following an investigation, which included controlled buys of narcotics, RPSO said they searched Payne Jr.’s home on September 10 and took him into custody in the process. They say they located 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over 30 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 39 grams of suspected fentanyl, ecstasy pills, Alprazalam pills, Oxycodone pills, multiple packages of suspected marijuana, six bags of mushrooms, body armor, two handguns, a shotgun and digital scales and packaging material.

RPSO said Payne, Jr. was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he remains at the time of this post. His bond was set at $140,500. He was charged with the following:

Two counts of Distribution of CDS II Fentanyl (warrants)

Two counts Contempt of Court (warrants)

Illegal carrying of firearm with drugs

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Unlawful Use or Possession of Body Armor

Five counts Possession with intent to distribute CDS II (Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, 2 types of Oxycodone)

Three counts Possession with intent to distribute CDS I (Marijuana, Ecstasy, Mushrooms)

Possession with Intent to distribute of CDS IV (Alprazolam)

Possession Drug Paraphernalia

The investigation is still ongoing.

